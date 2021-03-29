Mexico vs Canada: Goal Uriel Antuna de in the CONCACAF Pre-Olympic Semifinal

At minute 57, Mexico took advantage of an error by the goalkeeper of Canada that Mexico used very well. Carlos Rodríguez took advantage of the loss of the ball to yield to Uriel antuna who finished first before the goalkeeper left and opened the scoring,

The Mexican National Team has had control of the ball from the first minute, even before the goal, the Canadian goalkeeper had saved a couple of dangerous occasions that could overtake the national team very early.

Also read: Club América: Morrison Palma announced his return to the courts

Those led by Jaime Lozano know that they are obliged to get their pass to Tokyo, otherwise, it would be a great failure. With the victory of Honduras over the United States, all that remains is to meet the second-placed in Concacaf.

Also read: Mexican National Team: La Liga closely follows six Pre-Olympic players

In case of winning the match, Mexico will have to wait for the draw for the group stage that will take place on April 21 in Zurich. Teams such as Germany, France, Argentina, Brazil qualified for the Olympics.