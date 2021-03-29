Mexico vs Canada: Fans propose ingenious way to avoid forbidden cry

The Mexican National Team is a few hours away from playing the most important match in the coach’s era Jaime ‘Jimmy’ Lozano heading to the Olympic Games in Tokyo 2021, facing his Canadian counterpart in the semifinals of the Concacaf Olympic Qualifying tournament.

After the strong warning that the Femexfut Prior to the game against the Canadians for the forbidden cry, a group of Mexican fans has joined the campaign to eradicate such action in the stadiums.

The animation group ‘Caramelo Team‘made an appearance on the outskirts of the Jalisco stadium prior to the first semifinal of the Concacaf Pre-Olympic tournament with a banner with the legend: “Shouting’ PUT … ‘can leave us out of Tokyo 2021”, proposing a new cry .

“Ehhhhhhh ….. Mexico”, is heard in the audio of the video.

It should be noted that during the matches of the Mexican National Team in the group stage, the fans present in the stadium have relived the forbidden cry, receiving the warning of harming the national team if it is repeated.

