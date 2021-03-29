Mexico vs Canada: CONCACAF Pre-Olympic Semifinal Lineups

The Mexican National Team plays its ticket tonight to the next Olympic Games of Tokyo before the combined Canada. If you get your pass for the summer tournament, the final will be a plus to reward the best team in the tournament.

Mexico knows that it is bound to win the match, as it has one of its best generations. At a press conference, Jaime lozano, coach of ‘Tri’, questioned the ownership of José Juan Macías.

Also read: Club América: Morrison Palma announced his return to the courts

Mexican Selection Lineup: JURADO, LOROÑA, ESQUIVEL, VÁSQUEZ, ANGULO, RODRÍGUEZ, AGUIRRE, ANTUNA, ALVARADO, CÓRDOVA and VEGA

For its part, Canada had the opportunity to get the first place in the group and avoid the favorite to win the tournament; However, they drew in their last group stage match against Honduras, who if they went to Tokyo, could bring their two great stars: Jonathan David and Alphonso Davies

Also read: Mexican National Team: La Liga closely follows six Pre-Olympic players

Canada National Team Lineup: PANTEMIS, BRAULT-GUILLARD, NORMAN, MONTGOMERY, GODINHO, UCHANAN, BALDISIMO, METCALFE, BASSONG, BRYM and DIAS