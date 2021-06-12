MEXICO VS AUSTRALIA, SUB-23 FRIENDLY, TODAY JUNE 12, 2021

Here we tell you where watch live Y FREE, the match between Mexico vs Australia, in a duel corresponding to the U-23 friendly match, heading to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the game will be played this Saturday, June 12.

PREVIOUS

The Australian team also hopes to obtain a good result, since they are aware that they will have to reach Tokyo at a very good level, since they share the group with Egypt, Spain and Argentina, being perhaps the toughest of the competition.

After having tested the majority of his coached, Jaime Lozano could present an eleven closer to what he envisions as the star box for the Olympic tournament and thus gradually fit in with his idea of ​​the game.

After this friendly against Australia, there will be a brief rest period for Mexico and then face Panama in the United States and define the final list of footballers who will go to the Olympic Games, already with the major reinforcements included.

Mexico will play before Australia in the Marbella Stadium at 1:00 p.m. Mexico in a duel corresponding to the U-23 friendly duel, heading to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

MEXICO VS AUSTRALIA Schedules

United States: 1:00 p.m. (ET) / 11:00 a.m. (PT)

Mexico: 13:00

Ecuador: 13:00

Colombia: 13:00

Peru: 13:00

Argentina: 14:00

Chile: 13:00

TRANSMISSION LINKS

