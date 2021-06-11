Mexico vs Australia: Schedule and where to watch the match of the Mexican Olympic National Team

Mexico will close its European tour prior to the start of the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games with its third preparation match in Marbella, Spain; now facing the Australian National Team at 1:00 p.m., Central Mexico time, a match that you can see through TUDN, Channel 5 and Azteca 7.

Jimmy Lozano’s team goes undefeated on their tour of Iberian lands, after beating their counterpart from Romania (1-0) and drawing with Saudi Arabia at midweek (1-1), so they will seek to close without defeat in this tour.

In addition to this commitment, the Under 23 National Team that will participate in Tokyo 2021, will have an extra friendly commitment in the United States against the Honduras team, a game that was originally organized to be played against the Greater Mexucana National Team.

This will be just the sixth match between Mexicans and Australians, with a favorable balance for Australia, with 2 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss.

The only time Mexico defeated Australia was in 1970 in a friendly match where TRI thrashed them 3-0.

After that meeting, Australia and Mexico met in two friendlies in 1980, both tied.

Their most recent matches were in 1997 and 2011, the two wins for the ‘Kangaroos’, both in the Confederations Cup; the first 1-3 in Saudi Arabia; and the second 0-2 in Japan / South Korea.

