Mexico vs Australia: Probable lineup of the Mexican Olympic team match

The Municipal Stadium of Marbella, Spain, It will be the stage in which the Mexican Olympic Team faces its similar of Australia in the third and last preparation match of the TRI in its European tour prior to the start of the Olympic Games in Tokyo 2021 next July.

The Mexican National Team comes from playing two friendly matches in the same city of Marbella, achieving a victory against Romania and letting the victory escape in the last minute against Saudi Arabia, so that against the Australians they will seek to close this tour in Iberian lands undefeated. .

Jaime Lozano has rotated most of his players in his first two games and for this commitment it is expected that the Aztec coach will send an alignment with the ‘chosen ones’ to stay in the final call for the Olympic tournament.

Probable alignment of Mexico vs Australia: Malagón, Aguirre, Guzmán, Vázquez, Loroña, Beltrán, Esquivel, Aguirre, Angulo, Vega and Macías.

This will be just the sixth match between Mexicans and Australians, with a favorable balance for Australia, with 2 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss.

The only time Mexico defeated Australia was in 1970 in a friendly match where TRI thrashed them 3-0.

