Mexico vs Australia: Official lineup of the friendly match of the Mexican National Team

The Municipal Stadium of Marbella receives the friendly match between the Mexican Under 23 Team that will participate in the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games, because this Tuesday it will play its last match in Iberian lands, now facing its similar from Australia in the third preparation match in Spain .

Mexico is unbeaten in its preparation for the Olympic tournament, as it won its first friendly against Romania (1-0) and then drew with Saudi Arabia (1-1) with a controversial penalty in favor of the Arabs in the last minute of the meeting.

For this afternoon’s match in Marbella, Tricolor coach Jimmy Lozano was expected to employ the players who will have the best chance of remaining on the final roster he presents for the Olympics.

The official lineups for Mexico vs Australia are as follows: Mexico: Malagón, Álvarez, Angulo, Vásquez, Aguirre, Cervantes, Beltrán, Esquivel, Angulo, Macías and Vega. Australia: Pending How has Mexico fared in its matches against Australia? This will be only the sixth match between Mexicans and Australians, with a favorable balance for Australia, with 2 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss. The only time Mexico defeated Australia was in 1970 in a friendly match where TRI thrashed them 3-0. After that meeting, Australia and Mexico met in two friendlies in 1980, both tied. Their most recent matches were in 1997 and 2011, the two wins for the ‘Kangaroos’, both in the Confederations Cup; the first 1-3 in Saudi Arabia; and the second 0-2 in Japan / South Korea.

