Mexico vs Australia: Goal by Jesús Angulo that saves José Juan Macías’ error

The Mexican National Team came out with its best team in the last friendly match held at the Municipal Stadium of Marbella, now playing against the Selection of Australia, as the Tricolor tries to close its tour of European lands undefeated with a view to preparing for the next Olympic Games in Tokyo 2021.

As expected, Jaime Lozano sent his best troops against the Oceania team, leading the attack with José Juan Macías, Alexis Vega and Jesús Angulo, the triplet of footballers from Guadalajara’s Chivas Rayadas.

Mexico had the first opportunity of the game at minute 6, with an error by the Australian team at the start, which he ended up correcting with an apparent foul when he touched the ball outside his area with his hand.

At minute 30, José Juan Macías made a mistake in defensive work by committing a penalty with a stomp on the Australian striker, which was executed perfectly by number 11, Dani Arzani.

Two minutes later, Jesús Angulo saved the afternoon for José Juan Macías with an early morning for the Mexican National Team in a set piece. Canelo marked the filtered pass with a pique, collecting the ball with a directed reception and ending up shooting the Australian goalkeeper.

