The first discoveries of the pre-Hispanic city of Tingambato are due to the exploration works that began in the 1970s the Mexican archaeologist Román Piña Chan and the Japanese Kuniaki Ohi

A group of archaeologists and technicians has managed to virtually recreate the pre-Hispanic city of Tingambato, located in the western state of Michoacán about 1,500 years ago, reported on Monday the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) of Mexico it’s a statement.

The Tingambato cityAccording to the most recent studies led by the Mexican archaeologist José Luis Punzo, it was occupied for about nine centuries, from the year 0 to 900 AD, although the reconstruction is based on the second half of its occupation, since it is conceived as the period of greatest boom.

This digital recreation, which can be visited on the INAH Media Library web portal, has been possible “thanks to devices such as drones, high-resolution cameras and LiDAR instruments (acronym in English for light and range detection) “

Mexican academic centers have participated in the reconstruction, among which the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) and the universities in Strasbourg, in France, and Auckland, in New Zealand.

The first discoveries of the pre-Hispanic city of Tingambato they are due to the exploration works that began in the 1970s the Mexican archaeologist Román Piña Chan and the Japanese Kuniaki Ohi.

After the findings of Piña and Ohi, who found a ball game and a massive burial, the area has continued to be studied until concluding that it achieved its maximum splendor after the great fire of the Calzada de los Muertos that suffered in 570 AD Teotihuacan, the most important metropolis of the moment.

Another edge that is currently being worked on is virtual reconstruction for academic purposes, but which could serve as a tool for dissemination through augmented reality, of the Tingambato Tombs I and II, archaeological zones discovered in 1979 and 2012, respectively.

Punzo, who has been leading the studies in that Michoacán territory since 2013, announced that the peculiarity of the display of Tomb I is that it gives visitors a perspective not only of how it is today, but also of what it was like at the time of his discovery.

For this, it was necessary to contact, via the Kyoto University, to the relatives of Kuniaki Ohi, who provided the project with the plans, notes and drawings that, layer by layer, the Japanese archaeologist prepared in his work with Pineapple Chan.

With information from EFE