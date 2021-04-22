Mexico-US border: Differences between expulsion and deportation



Migrant minors in a central Texas.

Photo: Dario Lopez-Mills – Poo / Getty Images

By: Héctor Benítez Cañas April 21, 2021

Title 42 has led to the mass expulsion of thousands of asylum seekers, including those in dire straits. Many people have been sent back to persecution or have been forced to wait in Mexico until the border reopens for those seeking asylum.

On March 20, 2020, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) issued an emergency regulation to implement a specific aspect of US health law. The idea was to issue an order suspending the “introduction” of certain people who have been in “areas affected by the coronavirus.”

The order is aimed at people who have entered the United States from Canada or Mexico and “who would be brought into a congregated environment” at a port of entry or Border Patrol station. This included people who would normally be detained by CBP after arriving at the border, including asylum seekers, unaccompanied children, and people attempting to enter without inspection.

After the CDC order, the Border Patrol began expelling migrants arriving at the border. Under an agreement reached with the Mexican government, the Border Patrol began sending most Mexican, Guatemalan, Honduran, and Salvadoran families and single adults to Mexico.

Despite this agreement, there has been extensive documentation of people expelled to Mexico who do not fit into this category, including Haitian and Venezuelan asylum seekers. Those who are not sent to Mexico are detained by ICE or CBP and return to their home countries without any opportunity to apply for asylum.

After Biden took office, the administration began allowing some families, especially with young children, to enter the United States, despite Title 42. However, it is a discretionary use and families should not assume that they will be left. to allow access, with the possibility of their being sent to Mexico being latent.

The Biden administration has said they must continue to wait until they can restore processing capacity at the border.

* Héctor Benítez Cañas is an immigration attorney in Miami.