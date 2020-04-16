MEXICO CITY (AP) – Mexico returned on Wednesday to call on doctors to support the public sector for at least six months in the face of the eventual spike in the new coronavirus epidemic.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that the contracts would be made between this week and the next to give professionals a quick course to deal with the contingency. According to the president, in recent days some 14,000 elements of health personnel have been registered, and 3,700 have already been hired, but more are needed to alleviate the deficit of professionals in that sector.

With 5,847 infected and 449 deaths in the country, on Tuesday night an outbreak of tension was generated in an overcrowded capital prison, with 1,500 inmates with room for 350. In the Cuautitlán prison, an inmate and two guards were injured after a A group of about 130 inmates staged a protest at the authorities’ decision to suspend visits to avoid infections. Outside, family members lashed out at riot police throwing garbage at them.

In that prison, an outbreak of COVID-19 was detected with four infected and 19 other suspects who were transferred to another prison where a space has been set up to be a hospital.

Mexico also announced that National Guard personnel began safekeeping in state health institutions to provide security for facilities, medical personnel and supplies, in order to guarantee service to citizens who require it.

The guards guard 84 hospitals in 19 states of the country.

“In the rest of the states, close collaboration is maintained with federal, state and municipal authorities to provide security to medical units,” the Ministry of Citizen Security and Protection said in a statement.

On the other hand, deputies from all parliamentary groups expressed their appreciation and thanks to the country’s health personnel, particularly women.

According to data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), in Mexico more than 960 thousand people work in hospitals, of which more than 60% are women, including doctors, nurses, technicians, assistants, cleaning and administrative personnel .

In Argentina, where 2,179 infections and 98 deaths are registered, it was reported in the afternoon that inflation registered a variation of 3.3% in March compared to the previous month, an acceleration that will deepen in the short term due to the sharp increase in prices recorded after the pandemic declared.

The figure was released by the Institute of Statistics and Censuses (INDEC), which reported that the increase in fees for private education and mobile telephony and the internet put pressure on the cost of living in the third month of the year. Inflation in February had been 2%.

So far in 2020, inflation accumulates a variation of 7.8%, and if compared to March 2019, the variation was 48.4%.

Hours later, the government confirmed the first coronavirus outbreak at the Manuel Belgrano public hospital, in the town of San Martín in the province of Buenos Aires. Thirteen people, including doctors, nurses and staff of the institution, contracted the disease, detailed its director Nicolás Rodríguez. In addition, there are 10 suspected cases and 20 people in isolation for having been in contact with the infected.

In Chile, the undersecretary of Healthcare Networks, Arturo Zúñiga, reported that 93 people have died and that there are 8,272 infected, of whom 743 are health officials.

Zúñiga also called for the population to end the mistreatment of health personnel and announced that the government will denounce those who discriminate against officials in that sector.

Union leaders have denounced that doctors, nurses and other area employees have suffered mistreatment in the buildings where they live, in supermarkets and parking lots.

For her part, the interim president of Bolivia, Jeanine Áñez, analyzes the possibility of selling the presidential plane purchased by her predecessor Evo Morales.

The French-made Falcon 900 cost $ 38.7 million and its purchase, in mid-2010, earned criticism from the then president, who is now questioned by the authorities for not having privileged public health during the boom in good prices for raw materials.

The politician lives as a refugee in Argentina, from where he has suggested on Twitter to use the new presidential palace he built to care for COVID-19 patients.

Áñez’s government is facing the pandemic _ which has claimed the lives of 29 people and infected 412 in the country, after 44 new cases were announced on Wednesday_ with a poor medical service, the president acknowledged the day before announcing the expansion from quarantine until April 30.

“The country has a fatality rate of 6.6% nationwide,” said Epidemiology Director Roberto Vargas.

In the afternoon, the Colombian immigration authorities reported the arrival of a humanitarian flight from Fort Lauderdale, United States, with 119 Colombians. All of them underwent a test that was negative, but they must be quarantined at home.

Since mandatory quarantine and the closure of airspace were decreed, more than 3,000 Colombians have been stranded in different parts of the world.

On other issues, President Iván Duque signed a transitory release decree so that some 4,000 inmates can go into house confinement in order to avoid contagion between prisoners.

Colombia has 132 prisons with more than 120,000 inmates and overcrowding of more than 50%. In the country there are 2,852 infected and 127 deceased.

On the other hand, the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, said that he will not comply with a ruling of the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice that prevents him from detaining people who do not comply with the mandatory domiciliary quarantine decreed by the Ministry of Health. .

“It is one thing to interpret the Constitution, another very different thing is to order the death of the people. The Chamber has no powers to implement or remove sanitary measures, or to decide on epidemiological contentions, “the president wrote in his official Twitter account.

In its ruling, the Constitutional Chamber stated that domicile quarantine must be respected, but reiterated that any deprivation of liberty, regardless of the term used by the authorities, must be endorsed in a law approved by the Legislative Assembly.

El Salvador registers 164 confirmed cases, six deceased and 33 recovered

Bukele had previously ordered hiring hotels to house free health personnel fighting COVID-19, after several nurses were forced by their neighbors to leave their homes, arguing that they could infect them.

Recently, there were also cases where nurses were not allowed to board a public transport bus, but in the face of criticism, employers announced that health workers could travel free on buses.

Earlier, the Minister of Government of Ecuador, María Paula Romo, said that there are 388 deaths in the country due to COVID-19 and 7,858 infected. Guayas province remains the epicenter of the pandemic with 5,551 cases.

In Venezuela there are 188 infections and nine deaths.

Vice President Delcy Rodríguez said that more than 7,000 people have returned to the country through the western states of Táchira and Zulia, which border Colombia. The authorities quarantined in some parts of the Táchira the thousands of people who entered the country in recent days by land from the neighboring country.

During the last years more than four million Venezuelans emigrated from the country to flee from the economic and social crisis that plagues the South American nation.

Shortly after, President Nicolás Maduro maintained the mandatory use of masks.

At night, Panama reported that it registers 3,573 cases of coronavirus, 103 deceased and 75 recovered.

At a press conference, the birth of a baby who tested positive for coronavirus was also announced. The director of the Social Security Fund, Enrique Lao, said that the mother of the newborn was infected and that the case is being investigated at the Gorgas Memorial Institute. Details of the baby’s condition were not immediately offered.

In Latin America there are more than 73,800 infections and some 3,300 deaths due to the pandemic.

The coronavirus has infected more than two million people and killed more than 133,500 worldwide, according to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, which bases its data on reports from governments and the health authorities of each country.

In most people this virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that disappear in two to three weeks. But in some people, especially older adults and those with underlying health conditions, it can cause more serious illness and even death.