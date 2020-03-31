Mexico declared a health emergency on Monday and urged its 120 million inhabitants to abide, once and for all, by the authorities’ provisions to slow down the spread of COVID-19 and prevent a collapse of its health system.

“Declaring a state of emergency does not mean a state of emergency,” but “it is the last chance to reduce infections,” deputy secretary for Health Promotion and Prevention, Hugo López-Gatell, warned Monday night.

“Millions of people have to restrict their mobility” to achieve a “lower risk of saturating hospitals,” the official stressed.

The measure, which includes the suspension of non-essential activities and calls for minimizing the displacement of people, lasted from April 19 to April 30.

Companies that refuse to respect workers’ rights and operate for the duration of the emergency will face from fines to criminal liability, if it is proven that they caused any contagion, the government reported.

The declaration comes after President Andrés Manuel López Obrador was harshly criticized for not having instructed for weeks, as has happened in other countries, work from home and voluntary isolation.

Contagions have soared. On February 28, Mexico registered its first three cases. As of Monday, the figure was 1,094 infected – including three state governors – and 28 dead.

“We already see a 60% decrease in mobility (of people), but it can still be reduced,” more, López-Gatell said.

Traffic in Mexico City has visibly decreased, but complete families are still seen walking around in central streets and parks without any protection, the . found.

Some state governors, meanwhile, have announced penalties for those who violate reduced mobility.

“Let’s continue to insist on staying home and taking care of ourselves … in Mexico we have high levels of obesity, diabetes,” López Obrador stressed in his morning conference on Monday.

Of 120 million Mexicans, 96 million are overweight or obese, 8.6 suffer from diabetes and 15.2 million from hypertension, according to data from the organization Alianza por la Salud Alimentaria, based on official figures from 2018.

50% of those who died in Mexico from COVID-19 suffered from diabetes and / or obesity.

The Ministry of Health estimates that, in the worst case scenario, Mexico could have 250,000 infected, of which 10,500 will need intensive care beds. The public system only has 4,372.

Although the Army and Navy have offered their infrastructure, the number would not increase substantially. But this is not the only problem.

“There are not enough doctors and nurses in the country,” Daniel Pérez, an infectologist at the La Raza Social Security hospital in Mexico City, told ..

The Navy began hiring temporary medical personnel last week.

– “Exponential increase” –

In addition to obesity and diabetes vulnerability, not enough testing is being done in Mexico, Pérez says.

Of the cases confirmed so far, “it is very likely that at least twice as many have the disease. We are going to see an exponential increase in the coming days,” he warned.

He warned that “every three or four days” the numbers of infected are doubled.

Pérez estimates that 70% of Mexicans will have the infection and of that total, 80% will have mild or none symptoms and 15%, severe symptoms. A “5% can die or, as the WHO says, (up to) 7%”, he adds.

– Jail for irresponsible –

In the state of Yucatan, with coasts in the Caribbean, the authorities have warned that harsh sanctions will be imposed for people who pose a risk and take to the streets.

“A person who presents the symptoms or has been diagnosed with the coronavirus and does not abide by the isolation measures to avoid contagion may be subject to punishment,” Governor Mauricio Vila wrote on Twitter.

Those punishments will be “up to 3 years in prison and also (the person) may be subject to a fine of up to 86,800” pesos (about US $ 3,641), he announced.

In the almost 3,200 km of border shared with the United States – now considered the epicenter of the virus – sanitary controls have been installed for all those who enter Mexico.

Before the measure, a group of citizens of Sonora blocked the passage of people from the United States to the Mexican side.

“We have to take a step forward and understand that COVID-19 is going to walk in,” Tamaulipas Governor Francisco Javier García said last week.

In that state, in addition, thousands of migrants await a response to their asylum requests in the United States, as well as in other border states.