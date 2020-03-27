Downtown Tijuana, a city south of San Diego, looked almost empty on Saturday despite the fact that on weekends it is usually full of visitors

AP –

Before the partial closure of the border between Mexico Y U.S as a measure to stop the spread of COVID-19, uncertainty has gripped many inhabitants of the Mexican border cities, merchants are beginning to lose customers, and families fear being divided as they cannot cross to see their own.

The center of Tijuana, city south of San Diego, It looked almost empty on Saturday despite the fact that on weekends it is usually full of visitors.

“Today we have not only seen very few people, but no clients have visited us,” said Raúl Salinas, a crafts merchant who in his 10 years as a seller had never lived on a Saturday like this, with streets known for their tourist influx almost empty. “He has hit us very hard from day one.”

Mexico Y U.S They agreed on Friday to restrict crossings for tourist or recreational purposes and any other activity deemed “non-essential” in order to contain an outbreak of coronavirus which has infected about 20,000 people in the northern neighbor, almost 10 times more than the cases registered in Mexico.

By excluding commercial traffic from the ban, the two governments substantially mitigated the measure’s economic impact. Additionally, fewer Americans are traveling south after the California government ordered the entire population to stay home and the State Department recommends that Americans not travel abroad.

But in Tijuana, the effects were felt from the first day.