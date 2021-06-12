Mexico triumphed, but doubts remain

MEXICO CITY.

The Olympic Mexican National Team finished the preparation tour of European lands after beat Australia 3-2. A series of matches that leave an undefeated balance of two wins and a draw, but also doubts regarding operation.

The game started with few approaches from both parties, Alexis Vega He tried it when he entered the area and took a powerful cross, but the Australian defense stopped the advance.

Mexico was close to scoring the first after a foul in favor and after a series of rebounds the ball was left as a Fernando Beltran to unleash a left foot that went over the top of Mainard Brewer’s goal.

It was then that José Esquivel took a shot from outside the area that the goalkeeper stopped with both hands. The second play of the Tri facing the ocean frame.

Mexico paid the consequences of its neglect in the area when the maximum penalty was decreed against it. Jose Juan Macías He stomped on Arzani that did not go unnoticed by the referee.

It was Arzani himself who charged from the 11 steps. The Australian forward changed the trajectory of the ball once Luis Ángel Malagon was defeated on his side.

In an act almost following the impeccable execution of the penalty, Mexico reacted in a great way and matched the cards. Ricardo Canelo Angulo scored with a crossed left foot in which the Australian goalkeeper could do little.

Before the break, Tricolor sought the second goal with a corner kick that threatened to hurt the rival’s goal, but defender Ryan cleared with an accurate header.

For the second half, Mexico made some modifications, among them, the entry of Erick Mudo Aguirre by José Juan Macías, who did not have the expected performance, regardless of the penalty he caused.

Australia took the lead on the scoreboard after Caleb Watts’ mid-range shot and after an error by Malagón that showed excess confidence and lack of technique from the necaxista goalkeeper who allowed the ball to slip between his legs and the post.

With a lot of dynamism, but with little association, the team tied the score. Kevin Álvarez entered the area and crossed his shot to beat the goalkeeper. Mexico’s offensive plays came more out of momentum than ideas.

Alejandro Zendejas tried a center shot that the defense coldly took out of the danger zone. It was Zendejas himself who sent a service from the right wing for Mudo Aguirre, who with a great throw of popcorn scored the third Mexican goal.

Jaime Lozano must deliver the final list of elements that will be played at the Tokyo Olympics on June 30.

