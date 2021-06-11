Mexico tracks three low-pressure zones with probability for cyclonic development

MEXICO CITY

The National Meteorological Service (SMN) continues to monitor two low pressure areas in the Pacific Ocean, the first is located approximately 275 kilometers south-southwest of Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca, and maintains a 40 percent probability for development to a tropical cyclone. in the 48-hour forecast.

The circulation of the phenomenon will produce torrential rains during the following days, mainly in Chiapas, Guerrero, Oaxaca and Veracruz.

The second low pressure zone, with a 30 percent probability for cyclonic development in 48 hours, is located approximately 1,770 kilometers southwest of Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur and does not affect national coasts.

The SMN reported that a new instability zone was also formed in the Gulf of Mexico, with a 20 percent probability for a five-day cyclonic development, which is located 18 kilometers northeast of Veracruz, Veracruz.

Given these conditions, rains with various accumulations are expected, accompanied by electrical storms, strong winds and possible hail fall, due to Tropical Wave number 2, associated with low pressure areas.

The forecast is for punctual torrential rains in areas of Oaxaca and Veracruz; intense punctuals in Chiapas and Tabasco; very strong in Campeche, Guerrero, Puebla, Quintana Roo and Yucatán; strong punctuals for Mexico City, Colima, the State of Mexico, Jalisco, Michoacán and Morelos; intervals of showers in Guanajuato, Hidalgo, Querétaro and Tlaxcala, and isolated rains in Nayarit.

Wind gusts of 60 to 70 kilometers per hour are forecast on the coasts of Oaxaca and Chiapas, with waves of 1 to 2 meters of significant height on the Oaxaca coast and conditions for the formation of waterspouts.

Also, wind with gusts of 50 to 60 kilometers per hour is estimated in areas of Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, Jalisco, Nayarit, San Luis Potosí and Zacatecas.

On the other hand, a dry line and the entry of humidity from the Gulf of Mexico will generate intervals of showers in areas of Tamaulipas, and isolated rains in Chihuahua, Durango, Nuevo León and Sinaloa.

Likewise, wind with gusts of 60 to 70 kilometers per hour in Baja California, Baja California Sur, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Durango, and with gusts of 50 to 60 kilometers per hour for Nuevo León, Sinaloa, Sonora and Tamaulipas.

