Mexico to reopen industries on May 18; A gradual lifting of measures to mitigate COVID-19 will begin, depending on the situation in each state.

The Government of mexico announced that the country will reopen its Automotive industry, mining and construction the next May 18 and from June 1 begin a gradual lifting of measures to mitigate the COVID-19, according to the health situation of each state.

This is how the ‘traffic light’ proposed by the Government of Mexico works to return to the ‘New Normality’. It involves three stages to resume economic, work and educational activities. Some municipalities may do it this Monday. Details: https://t.co/jfqfAm4l0q pic.twitter.com/GjX05BPC13 – Joaquín López-Dóriga (@lopezdoriga) May 13, 2020

“This is a progressive plan for the restart of social, economic and school activities under the principles of clarity, security and certainty. Health and life will always be privileged. Let’s go towards a new normality “, expressed in a joint press conference the Secretary of Health, Jorge Alcocer.

This plan comes after the day with the most deaths by COVID-19 adding 353 deaths in 24 hours, to accumulate almost 4 thousand, as well as 38 thousand patients in the country, although the authorities believe that they have managed to flatten the curve.

For its part, the Secretary of Economy, Graciela Marquez, reported that the May 18 The construction, mining, and manufacturing of transportation equipment will be included within essential economic activities, something that the Mexican industry has been asking for weeks to maintain export chains with the United States.

That same day, the 269 ​​Mexican municipalities who have not registered cases of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus and that they are neighbors of municipalities without infections They will be able to resume their school, work and public space activities.

But the bulk of the country’s reopening plan will start on June 1, when a four-level traffic light that each week will determine the degree of economic and social reopening in each of the 32 states that make up the country.

The red traffic light alone it will allow for essential economic activities, while orange will add non-essential economic activities with some restrictions and a slight reopening of public space.

The yellow traffic light It will lift economic restrictions and allow reopening in restaurants, museums or cinemas with limited capacity, while the green traffic light will also allow for school activities to resume.

“Every week the Ministry of Health will determine the traffic light. Once we know the color of our state, we go to the traffic lights and we know what to do and what not to do ”, concluded Márquez.

The General Health Council, the country’s highest health authority, approved this reopening plan on Tuesday night.

The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, had already announced on Tuesday that the Government had a plan to reopen the country towards a “new normal”.

“Tomorrow we are going to announce the plan for a return to the new normal, tomorrow. A proposal will be made for the return, I stress, to the new normal, “said the president from his daily conference at the National Palace.

“A new stage, with other procedures, with other methods, with other attitudes, with other behaviors,” he said.

Mexico closed non-essential economic activities in April and May, although it did not specify sanctions for companies that open, and urged the population to stay at home, although quarantine is not mandatory so as not to affect the millions of people who live. of informal trade.

With information from EFE