The Autodromo de los Hermanos Rodríguez, which is home to the Formula 1 Mexican Grand Prix, will be transformed into a temporary hospital to receive COVID-19 patients, the director general of the Mexican Institute of Social Security, Zoé Robledo reported Sunday.

Mexico is in the Phase 3 of the coronavirus epidemic and authorities hope that the peak of the disease will be reached next week in most of the country’s states, including the capital where the head of government Claudia Sheinbaum has reported that some of her public hospitals have been saturated.

The road course will be transformed into a temporary hospital to receive COVID-19 patients. Photo: Reforma

As of Saturday night, the country’s health authorities reported 22,088 infected people and 2,061 deaths. Robledo made a tour on Sunday to monitor the progress of the transformation work on the racetrack, which has hosted Formula 1 races for the past five years, in its third stage as host of the highest motorsport category in the world.

The track was the venue for the first time of Formula 1 races between 1962 and 1970, then lived a second era between 1986 and 1992 and ceased to be so until 2015, when testing resumed in facilities that were modernized.

The next Formula 1 race in Mexico is scheduled for Sunday, November 1.

“It will soon become a hospital that we call expansion, in Mexico City we have 17 hospitals that have been converted to serve COVID patients, that is, beds, doctors and resources are used to treat the pandemic, but since we have He insisted they always need more, like in this case, hospital beds, ”Robledo said in a video released on his Twitter account.

Eight modules will be installed in the paddocks and suites area, which is located in the main straight of the racetrack, in which 24 beds will be placed in each one, while in the pitts area, where Formula racing cars enter a race 1 to attend mechanical failures and change tires, offices will be set up to attend to the public that presents symptoms and there it will be determined if they need to be admitted.

Other areas of the sports facility will be used to install dining rooms, dressing rooms and warehouses.

Lucila Olvera, the head of medical infrastructure at the Mexican Institute of Social Security, reported that the work, which started last week, is 15 percent complete and that the transformation must be completed to receive patients from May 13.

In total, the Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome will have 26 beds for intensive care and 192 for convalescent patients with minor symptoms of the disease.

“This is a hospital that allows us to have more beds, especially for patients with mild symptoms, but who require hospitalization and who cannot go home and carry the disease on an outpatient basis,” he explained. Oak grove “Today more than ever is when in Mexico City we need to grow and that everyone who needs a bed can have it.”

