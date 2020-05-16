Monterrey, Mexico (Samantha Alcocer). – It seems that, finally, there is a light at the end of the tunnel to reopen the economy: the federal Ministry of Health will always allow the auto industry, construction and mining to resume operations before June 1 after the inactivity generated by the Covid-19.

Yesterday’s change of signal in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF) – the third version since Wednesday – heeds warnings from shipbuilding companies and auto parts about the millionaire losses for not approving the reactivation with the United States automotive sector, which It will start on Monday.

Mexico will approve the reopening of industries with the United States. | Photo: Reforma

Although they applauded that they have been given the green light, representatives of the industries warned that there are bureaucratic aspects to clarify about the health security protocols, which must be endorsed by the authority, in order to start operations.

In the agreement published in the DOF, Federal Health establishes that automotive companies dedicated to export, in addition to national health regulations, must apply the protocols required in the countries of origin.

“The DOF says ‘protocol approval’, but we still do not have the government protocols or who will authorize them,” said Cecilia Carrillo, director of Index Nuevo León.

“We are waiting for the guidelines to come out and share them with us,” said the head of the body that brings together the Maquiladora and Export Manufacturing Industry (IMMEX).

In turn, Arturo Rangel, vice president of the Automotive Sector of Canacintra, considered that the protocols and records must be followed up by the state governments.

However, he warned that states could be overwhelmed because they sent their personnel home and it is likely that they will not return in time.

“About what these records will be like, there’s still the question,” Rangel said. “In theory this should be published on Monday. It is one of the things that is waiting to be clarified.”

Armando Tamez, chief executive officer of Nemak, the Alfa group’s auto parts division, said he was ready to restart operations gradually on Monday.

José Guajardo, president of the Mexican Chamber of the Construction Industry (CMIC) Nuevo León, described the resolution as positive after Wednesday they were allowed in the DOF to resume activities immediately and on Thursday they changed it until June 1 .

