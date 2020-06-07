MADRID, Jun 7 (EUROPA PRESS) –

Some 3,000 young people have demonstrated in Guadalajara, Mexico, for the third consecutive day to demand justice for the death of the worker Giovanni López during a police arrest and to demand the release of the protesters detained in recent days.

The mobilization this Saturday has been carried out peacefully and has traveled the distance that separates the Glorieta Minerva from the Plaza de Armas, in front of the Government Palace of the state of Jalisco.

An important security device had been deployed around the Government Palace, made up of female municipal police officers from Guadalajara, Civil Protection and road police, unarmed, without helmets or shields.

The protesters gathered at the kiosk in the plaza, kept a minute of silence and raised their fists to demand justice for the police violence.

The protests began last Thursday on the occasion of the death of López, a 30-year-old worker who died after being detained by police from the municipality of Ixtlahuacán de los Membrillos, on the outskirts of Guadalajara.

The events date back to May 4, when, according to a video broadcast by the Mexican newspaper ‘Milenio’, up to ten officers “beat and subdued” López, who “the next day appeared dead.”

The victim’s family collected his body at the Guadalajara Civil Hospital, “where they confirmed that he died of traumatic brain injury, had traces of torture and a gunshot wound to his left leg.”

According to the family, the mayor of Ixtlahuacán de los Membrillos, Eduardo Cervantes Aguilar, through another person, contacted them to ask them not to release the video of the arrest in exchange for 200,000 Mexican pesos (about 8,000 euros) . For his part, the local councilor assures that he was not aware of the details of the event.