MADRID, Jun 12 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The Superior Court of Justice of Mexico City has reported this Thursday that a process has been opened for the crime of abuse of authority against the two agents who kicked a 16-year-old girl when she was on the ground during a demonstration against violence Police held last week.

The two police officers were in preventive detention since Monday after the media and social networks recorded how the two officers kicked the teenager’s head during the protests held in Mexico City.

The two agents, added the judicial authorities, as the newspaper ‘Milenio’ points out, must remain in prison until a decision is made, which, they added, should not last more than a month.

The incident occurred in the vicinity of Casa Jalisco, the headquarters that this state has in the Mexican capital during the protests against police violence in Mexico, echo of the revolt in the United States after the death on May 25 of the African-American citizen George Floyd during a police arrest.

The protests began last Thursday on the death of Giovanni López, a 30-year-old worker who died after being detained by police from the municipality of Ixtlahuacán de los Membrillos, on the outskirts of Guadalajara, in the state of Jalisco.

The events date back to May 4, when, according to a video broadcast by the Mexican newspaper ‘Milenio’, up to ten officers “beat and subdued” López, who “the next day appeared dead.”

The victim’s family collected his body at the Guadalajara Civil Hospital, “where they confirmed that he died of traumatic brain injury, had traces of torture and a gunshot wound to his left leg.”