MADRID, Jun 13 (EUROPA PRESS) –

Several deputies from the opposition National Action Party have filed a complaint with the National Electoral Institute (INE) because they believe that the Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has used his position to carry out propaganda, thus contravening Article 134 of the Constitution.

Specifically, they consider that López Obrador and his spokesman Jesús Ramírez Cuevas presented a document with the alleged strategy of a Broad Opposition Block (BOA) to displace López Obrador’s party, Morena, from power.

“Regardless of the veracity of the writing, the strategies of political parties should not be a reason for government propaganda,” said conservative deputy Marcela Torres.

Torres has accused the president of acting in a “partial” way in favor of his party and government project, since he seeks to condition public opinion through a strategy that generates empathy in the electorate, seeing a conspiracy and an opposition strategy to damage it.

In the complaint, signed by 14 legislators and filed last Friday at the INE, it is requested to sanction the two officials for violating the aforementioned article.

The document warns that fairness in electoral contests is at risk, since the “constant disqualifications” of the president in his morning conferences to the leaders of political parties with comments aimed at calling for the vote, violate the principle of impartiality, in addition to using public resources to “resonate”.

The PAN members start from the idea that the morning press conferences of the head of the Federal Executive are government propaganda because they are held with public resources. The PAN deputies’ complaint is in addition to the one filed by their Senate co-religionists.