On day 68 of the National Day of Healthy Distance, Mexico adds 9,415 deaths and 84,627 confirmed cases of coronavirus (Covid-19).

With this, the country surpasses China in accumulated cases.

According to the most recent report, suspected cases are so far reached 38,846 and negative cases They are 140, 553.

Download Forbes Mexico print edition for free

Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary for Prevention and Health Promotion reported that 264,026 people have been studied.

In the last 24 hours 371 people have died from the coronavirus in the country.

López-Gatell indicated that “although the number of coronavirus cases was reduced by 81%, especially in Mexico City and the Valley of Mexico, warned that the epidemic is not on the decline.

The official warned that economic, educational and tourist activities will be opened as of this Monday of progressively taking into account the social value and the number of people who will gather to carry them out.

“Health surveillance measures are not over, surveillance and control passes to the federal entities, each state will be notified of its level of risk and what set of corresponding activities, the states will establish openings valuing the social and the number of people“He explained and indicated that it will be reported on which non-essential sectors will begin to reactivate.

Mexico will start ‘new normal’ with red light or maximum risk

Likewise, the federal official reported that in the case of Cancun it is one of the areas that are entering the middle level and according to the number of cases of hospitalizations for Covid-19, reason why its opening is being considered.

We recommend: Back to basic education classes will be on August 10: SEP