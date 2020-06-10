Mexico’s Tourism Minister, Miguel Torruco Márquez, asked to declare the country’s tourism industry, one of the most affected by the coronavirus pandemic, as an essential and priority activity.

The declaration of essential and priority activity, by the health authorities, would mean the reopening of tourism in the country within the framework of the preventive measures established for the reactivation of the so-called new normality in the country.

Torruco’s request was presented to the health authorities responsible for combating the COVID-19 pandemic, during a virtual meeting with the tourism commission of the country’s governors’ conference.

“That tourism activity be reconsidered as essential, for the good of the country’s economy and for the good of so many jobs that are at risk,” said Torruco when making the request to the health authority.

Tourism in Mexico represents 8.7% of gross domestic product (GDP) and the generation of eleven million direct and indirect jobs, said the minister.

In 2019, Mexico received 45 million international tourists, a figure that represented a growth of 9% over the previous year, which left the country with an economic spillover of 24.563 million dollars; with a favorable trade balance for the country for 14,715 million dollars.

The country ended the healthy distance days on May 31 and since June 1 the so-called new normality has begun, which is governed by a four-color traffic light that determines the level of health risk and the activities that can be carried out.

On June 1, the government included the automotive industry, mining, as well as stained glass and cement companies in essential activities, with which they were able to operate again, although with adequate sanitary measures.

Until Monday, the country reached 14,053 coronavirus-related deaths and surpassed the 120,000 known infected, just one week after raising a two-month health emergency and allowing the reopening of some economic sectors considered essential.