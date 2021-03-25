Mexico slows rate cut while emerging economies consider hikes

(Bloomberg) – Even Mexico’s central bank, a case apart among developing countries, is taking its foot off the gas as the specter of renewed inflationary pressure haunts global markets.

Bank of Mexico officials voted unanimously in favor of keeping monetary policy stable on Thursday, pausing a cycle of interest rate cuts it had introduced to help lift Mexico out of the worst economic contraction in nearly a century. Markets viewed the lack of dissent among Banxico’s monetary policy makers and their comments on inflation as a hard-line signal. Government bonds rebounded and the peso rose as much as 1.6% in day trading against the dollar.

The prospect of accelerating inflation in both developed and emerging economies is affecting international bond markets and putting pressure on central bankers around the world, from Brasilia to Pretoria. In addition to the direct risk of rising consumer prices at home, authorities are also well aware of the possible effects of rising Treasury yields; furthermore, the Fed has so far shown little intention of stopping it. This is pressuring many countries to raise rates to defend their currencies and prevent a capital outflow, even as their economies struggle to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

“High rate volatility will keep pressure on emerging market central banks to tighten monetary policy,” said Ilya Gofshteyn, a strategist at Standard Chartered in New York. “Those who don’t will feel the punishment on their coins.”

Brazil, one of the countries hardest hit by COVID, surprised investors last week by increasing its benchmark rate by 75 basis points, the highest in more than a decade. Turkey and Russia have also taken tightening measures, while South Africa signaled on Thursday that its next measure could be a rate hike.

Read more

Mexico has shown great resistance against the tightening of its monetary policy, which has been the main way to boost local economic growth in the absence of fiscal stimulus from the president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Thursday’s decision was a difficult turn for Mexico’s policy makers after another unanimous decision in February to cut rates. In the text accompanying the announcement, the board said they would continue to monitor rising inflation, surprising forecasters on Wednesday with a stronger-than-expected pace of 4.12% year-on-year.

The unanimity of the decision “means that it is very likely that the bank will now remain at 4% and stay that way for the rest of the year,” said Christian Lawrence, a strategist at Rabobank in New York.

High impact for coins

Rising Treasury yields have hurt developing country assets as investors transfer money to the US, pushing the dollar against most of its peers. Of the 24 emerging market currencies tracked by Bloomberg, 21 have fallen this month. Even the sharp rises in Brazil and Turkey have done little to contain the damage.

In Brazil, traders are already pricing in a full percentage point of rate hikes at the next central bank meeting, despite indications from officials that they plan to raise rates by just 75 basis points in May. The real has slumped 1.5% in the last week, and if markets remain unconvinced of Brazil’s efforts to keep inflation under control, the currency could come under even more pressure.

The sell off has been even worse in Turkey. The Turkish lira fell more than 9% this week, in large part because President Recep Tayyip Erdogan fired the head of the central bank who made the surprise hike. Investors fear that the bank’s new chief, columnist and professor Sahap Kavcioglu, will do little to calm the markets.

Even as other major emerging market countries take a tougher tone, Mexico did not completely close the door to further rate cuts. The five-member board recently had a change of power following the departure of Javier Guzmán. Guzmán was replaced by Galia Borja, the third person to be nominated by President Obrador. Borja could tip the balance toward those soft-toned board members.

Mexico is emerging from its worst economic contraction in nearly a century, with virtually no fiscal support from the government. That has left Banxico as the only one capable of containing the nation’s collapse driven by the pandemic. As Mexico’s carry trade advantage begins to erode, that could leave the central bank in a bind.

“Emerging market central banks are going to take a tougher tone this year,” said Brendan McKenna, a strategist at Wells Fargo in New York. If Mexico wants to “reduce the pressure on the currency a bit at some point, it will also have to raise rates. Although if they do, I think they will wait until the second half of the year ”.

Original Note: Mexican Doves Waver as Emerging Markets Face Heat to Hike Rates

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

© 2021 Bloomberg LP