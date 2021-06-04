Mexico shares could rise if AMLO’s party loses votes

(Bloomberg) – Mexican stocks could receive further boost if President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s party loses ground in Sunday’s midterm elections, according to strategists at two of Latin America’s largest banks.

Although Mexbol, as the local benchmark is known, has risen 15% since the beginning of the year in local currency terms, Mexican stocks are still trading at a 5% discount to historical averages, partly due to concerns. regarding López Obrador’s economic administration, said Rodolfo Ramos, strategist at Bradesco BBI in Mexico.

That 5% discount could turn into a premium of up to 10% if López Obrador’s party loses support in the vote, said Ramos, who raised his forecast for the benchmark S & P / BMV IPC stock index and now expects it to advance to a historical maximum of 55,000 by the end of the year and 60,000 in 2022.

Ramos indicated that the shares of the finance and transport sectors could be the ones that register the greatest advances in the coming months. “The risks will be limited in terms of Mexico’s legislative agenda after the midterm elections,” he wrote in a note.

Mexico’s stock market received a boost from its neighbor over the past year as the faster-than-expected recovery in the United States boosted exports and remittances. At the same time, López Obrador’s austere budget for the covid left the country’s accounts in better shape than his peers, who are suffering new waves of infections as cases in Mexico decline. On May 31, Mexbol closed at its highest level since 2018.

“Most countries are struggling to reduce fiscal stimulus, and other places are experiencing third and fourth waves of uncontrolled contagion, and Mexico is not,” said Pablo Riveroll, fund manager at Schroders Plc in London.

However, concerns about López Obrador’s track record of renegotiating contracts to benefit state-owned companies have affected local investment, and many of the country’s elites and businesses are reducing spending in the country and sending more funds abroad. Foreign direct investment fell about 30% in the first quarter compared to the same period last year, according to central bank data.

If the opposition gains ground in Congress and wins local elections, the result will be seen as a restoration of López Obrador’s controls on power, said Gordon Lee, a strategist at BTG Pactual.

“This could encourage the general institutional framework to continue to raise objections to the expansion of presidential power if it is deemed unconstitutional,” he wrote. “And it could get the business class re-engaged both on policy terms and – perhaps more importantly – on the investment front.”

Bradesco estimates that Mexican shares belonging to local pension funds could recover from their historical lows with flows of around US $ 5 billion in the coming years.

Schroders’ Riveroll said increased strength for López Obrador’s Morena party in Congress would be a nasty surprise for markets. In addition, he said that the party’s legislative measures will subsequently be carefully observed. López Obrador’s promise to stay away from issues like taxes during his first three years in office is about to expire, and tax increases could be under discussion, he said. “They could still do a lot of things. What is the real agenda? Will it get worse? Or will they continue as they have?

