Mexico sends AstraZeneca vaccines to LA countries and the Caribbean; shipments go to Belize, Bolivia and Paraguay

MEXICO CITY

Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard announced that, with the support of the Mexican Air Force, he began shipping AstraZeneca vaccines provided by Mexico to Latin American and Caribbean countries this Saturday.

The shipments go on this occasion to Belize, Bolivia and Paraguay, as well as in the next few days to Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Relations (SRE), stated on his Twitter account that our country carries out this work in its capacity as president of the Community of Latin American and C-Caribbean States (CELAC).

Meanwhile, Martha Delgado, Undersecretary for Multilateral Affairs and Human Rights of the SRE, reported that she will personally deliver the vaccines to the sister countries.

“At the instruction of the president @LopezObrador_ and on behalf of the Foreign Minister @M_Ebrard, @maximilianoreyz, @efrain_gp and a server, we headed to Belize, Bolivia and Paraguay with shipments of vaccines against # Covid19 as part of the #MisiónHumanitaria program,” he wrote.

