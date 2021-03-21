Mexico Selection | José Juan Macías would play against Costa Rica: Mexico’s lineup in the Pre-Olympic | Chivas

The Mexico U-23 team will have its second pre-Olympic participation on Sunday, after an auspicious debut. Mexico won 4-1 categorically against the Dominican Republic with three goals from Sebastián Córdova and, Although the performance was good, Jaime Lozano could put some variant.

José Juan Macías was the great absentee in the first game, since the Chivas de Guadalajara striker had been suffering from physical discomfort since the National Classic. Lozano chose to put Uriel Antuna on the attack front, who was constantly being asked to enter the area. Of course, his position is not that of center forward.

In the press conference this Saturday, Lozano responded about how Macías is doing and made it clear that it is very likely that he will be in the starting eleven against Costa Rica. “Apparently yes, yesterday we worked with Macias, apparently it is 100 percent, I give the lineup the same day of the game, I like to have as much information as possible, they will be told in the previous talk. I like to have them focused and everyone thinking that they can be there “, he counted.









“The group is very strong, very excited, very motivated, they are young people who are important in their clubs, they have had humility to understand an idea of ​​the game, some have been with us longer, because they have been with the senior team, it is a luxury to have them, they have been fully available and that is appreciated “, the coach was deluded.

Mexico’s lineup against Costa Rica

With Macías available, the question that begins to arise in Lozano’s head is whether Alexis Vega or Uriel Antuna plays. In this way, the 11 in Mexico would be: Luis Malagón; Alan Mozo, Johan Vásquez, Jesús Angulo, Erick Aguirre; Carlos Rodríguez, José Esquivel, Sebastián Córdova; Roberto Alvarado, José Juan Macías and Alexis Vega or Uriel Antuna.