Mexico seeks to agree with the US to fully reopen the common border in June

MEXICO CITY

Mexico will seek to agree in June with the United States to fully reopen the common border once the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines that the neighboring nation will send next week are applied in the area, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Friday.

US President Joe Biden reported Thursday that his country would share some 25 million biologicals against the coronavirus disease globally, of which six million would go to Canada, Korea, India and Mexico.

His Mexican colleague, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, announced shortly after the arrival of one million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine from his northern neighbor, after speaking virtually with Vice President Kamala Harris, who will visit the Latin American country on Tuesday. .

At the president’s daily press conference, Ebrard explained that these vaccines will be dedicated to immunizing the population between 18 and 40 years of age in the Mexican municipalities of the border strip.

“The objective is that by the end of June we have this population covered and then we can agree with the United States to reopen the activities or almost all the activities between Mexico and the United States,” he explained.

In the wake of the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, the two nations prohibited land transit for non-essential activities on the border of more than 3,000 kilometers they share, one of the main border crossings for the exchange of goods in the world.

