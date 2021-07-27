Mexico secures two more places in boxing for the Olympic Games

The Mexican Boxing Federation reported that our country will have two more athletes in the next Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, who will join Esmeralda Falcon, who a few days ago became the first classified in the history of Mexico for a summer fair in this sport.

It’s about the Sinaloan Brianda Tamara Cruz Sandoval, who gets on the plane to Japanese soil to compete in the 69 kg category, while in the men’s branch, Rogelio Romero Torres from Chihuahua, will be in the 81 kg category, both won bronze at the Games Pan American Lima 2019.

Let us remember that this will be the first time that Mexico has participated in women’s Olympic boxing.

In London 1948 our country had only one boxer at the Games, which was Edel Ojeda Malpica, After that fair, whenever Mexico qualified, it had at least 2 boxers.

According to the Olympic calendar, Brianda and Rogelio They would fight in the preliminary round of their respective categories on Saturday, July 24.