MEXICO – Celebrities, comedians, politicians and followers of Héctor Suárez said goodbye excited to one of the greatest representatives of the Mexican comedy, who died on Tuesday at the age of 81, from a cardiorespiratory arrest.

“Héctor Suárez was a benchmark not only of humor but of reflection on the character of Mexicans,” the writer and journalist Sergio Sarmiento published on his Twitter account.

Suarez became a benchmark for comedy in Mexico and inspired many actors to follow in his footsteps, as expressed by actor Eduardo España and Víctor Trujillo, better known as “Brozo”, in networks.

“I have said it in many interviews and he knew it while he was alive. One of the characters that inspired me to study acting and dedicate myself to comedy … Héctor Suárez. You were a great school for many generations. Genius, crazy, and a big shot Have a good trip, Héctor, “wrote Spain.

“The great teacher Héctor Suárez is dead. Pioneer, compass, crying and tickling artist. Actorazo. Three curtains with a standing ovation, for you. Homage, dear Héctor,” said Trujillo.

As is customary, the Ministry of Culture of Mexico expressed its heartfelt condolences towards the actor, of whom he stressed that “he built a prolific career in film, television and theater.”

Likewise, the Film Library of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) published a list of his most iconic films and said goodbye to the interpreter with a message of recognition.

The FilmotecaUNAM joins the sentence for the death of the actor and comedian of cinema, theater and television, Héctor Suárez. We send a big hug to your children, family and friends. Rest in peace pic.twitter.com/FaGHKsm9Zy – Filmoteca UNAM (@FilmotecaUNAM) June 2, 2020

For its part, the Mexican Institute of Cinematography recalled some of the actor’s most representative characters to say goodbye.

“Dear Tirantes: Thank you for the cabula, for the delusions that turned you into a high comedy. Thank you for movies like ‘Lagunilla mi barrio’ or ‘El thousand usos’, in which you moved with laughter and courage with equal self-confidence. Good trip, Héctor Suárez. You continue on our screens, “wrote the institute in networks.

For his part, former Mexican President Felipe Calderón (2006-2012) wrote a short message: “Rest in peace, Héctor Suárez.”

“When you see how simple and basic comedy used to be in Mexico in the 80s and 90s, it is easy to understand why someone like Héctor Suárez was so different from the rest and stood out with his pungent and critical humor style. Rest in peace,” he said. a follower of the actor on Twitter.

In another tribute, the emblematic people he played were remembered:

The actor’s extensive career includes more than 120 projects, both television and film. Among the last ones he carried out was the film “Mentada de padre” (2019), by director Fernando Rovzar, as well as in the television series “Run Coyote Run”, whose third season was released this 2020.

The death of Suárez, born in Mexico City in 1938, was confirmed on Tuesday by his son, also an actor and comedian Héctor Suárez Gomís in a document disseminated through networks.

“With deep pain we want to share with you the death of Héctor Suárez Hernández,” he said.

In April 2019, the actor and his son visited the studio of the Telemundo morning program.

Although the cause of his death was not specified, Suarez was known to have suffered from cancer of the bladder, which he had overcome last year.

