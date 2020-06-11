Mexico City.- After saying good morning, smiling, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador began his press conference with “good news”: young upper-middle-level students can have the resources of the scholarships directly on a bank card.

He said that by law, all the beneficiaries of that level receive a scholarship, but they could not collect it with that mechanism because, being minors, they were not allowed to open a bank account, but after modifying the Constitution, they can now have their bank account, which will benefit almost 4 million scholars.

He commented that on other occasions the support had to be delivered in cash, which meant risks of corruption because by not reaching the beneficiary directly, the scholarship could come with “moches” or “eye pricks.”

Present at the press conference, Arturo Herrera Gutiérrez, Secretary of the Treasury and Public Credit, explained that with this reform, young people will be able to empower themselves, properly manage their resources, and also carry out operations digitally.

He said that after various regulatory provisions were issued in the banking system, the reform was implemented in which it was taken into account that minors between 15 and 17 years old when having their card are not considered to apply for a credit, since the card It has padlocks to prevent them from getting into debt.

Leticia Ánimas Vargas, national coordinator of Scholarships for Welfare Benito Juárez, said that before the operation for the delivery of the scholarships lasted between 45 and 60 days, which with this reform will now be immediate.

He clarified that the accounts recently opened by the scholarship holders will have no commission, and access to digital, mobile and telephone banking, and no cash deposits will be accepted, only the resources that come from the scholarship.

