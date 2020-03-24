Mexico requested extradition of Lozoya to Spain

The government of Mexico through the SRE formally presented the request for extradition against the former director of Pemex to the government of Spain, Emilio Lozoya.

There are two arrest warrants against the former official, derived from the investigations of Agro Nitrogenados Y Odebrecht.

Federal government officials revealed to Milenio that the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) provided the information that supports the formal request for surrender. Yesterday the Ministry of Foreign Relations presented the petition to Spain.

The Attorney General of Mexico, Alejandro Gertz Manero, confirmed the arrest of Lozoya Austin, on February 12, in a subdivision of luxury residences in Spain.

The director of Pemex in the government of Enrique Peña Nieto He has been a fugitive since May 2019 after the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) accused him of having received bribes from the Brazilian firm Odebrecht and of having participated in the irregular sale and purchase of a fertilizer plant.

Information in development …