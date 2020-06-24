(Bloomberg) – Mexico reported a record daily increase of 6,288 cases of covid-19 as the government moved forward with the reopening of the country’s economy. The total number of cases reached 191,410, the Health Secretariat said Tuesday night.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has focused on the economy instead of introducing isolation measures and has continued to travel around the country, despite the fact that the number of new daily cases has exceeded 5,000 four times in the last week.

Deaths have also been on the rise, with a daily increase of 793, bringing the total to 23,377. The country, which currently ranks seventh in coronavirus deaths, is on track to overtake Spain with 28,325 and France with 29,723, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. European countries have not recorded daily increases in the death toll as high as Mexico.

The deputy secretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell, has said in several evening press conferences that the increases do not reflect information from the previous 24 hours just because the government needs time to collect the data. But experts are questioning the true extent of the crisis in the country considering the lack of evidence and an unclear follow-up.

