MEXICO CITY, Mar 24 (.) – Mexican authorities reported 38 new cases of the coronavirus in the country on Tuesday, bringing the total number of infected to 405.

In addition, a new deceased was registered, for a total of five.

The outbreak, which emerged in China late last year, has left more than 395,000 infected and 17,232 deaths worldwide.

(Report by Sharay Angulo and Diego Oré)