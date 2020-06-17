MEXICO CITY, Jun 16 (.) – Mexico reported 4,599 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, for a total of 154,863, the same day that the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) warned that infections are still not slowing in the region, which it is approaching « vertiginously » the four million infected.

In the last 24 hours, 730 deaths were also added, bringing the total to 18,310 deaths in Mexico related to the new virus that emerged in China at the end of last year.

Amid criticism from experts and the growing number of infections, on June 1, Mexico lifted a two-month health emergency and allowed the reopening of some economic sectors considered essential.

The Mexican capital – which accumulates about a quarter of the cases – began to lift restrictions on vehicular traffic and public transport on Monday, allowing the return to work of some 340,000 factory employees, despite the fact that new cases and deaths associated with the coronavirus are still on the rise.

America, the new global epicenter of the pandemic, accumulates almost half of the virus-infected and deceased worldwide, where 8.13 million cases and 438.95 deaths have been reported, according to a . count. (Report by Sharay Angulo; Edited by Ana Isabel Martínez)