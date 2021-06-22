Mexico reports 1,268 new cases of covid; death toll reaches 231,244

The Ministry of Health reported that deaths from covid-19 increased to 231,244, due to the occurrence of 57 more deaths.

Most are concentrated in Mexico City, which reports 44,191 deaths. In second place is the State of Mexico with 27,991 deaths and Jalisco with 12,502.

The accumulated confirmed cases increased to 2,478,551 due to the report of 1,268 new covid-19 infections.

There are 24,026 active cases, of which the majority are registered in the capital of the country with 6,810 active infections. Tabasco and Baja California Sur follow.

So far, there are one million 974 thousand 255 people who have recovered from the disease.

Nationally, the occupancy in general beds is 16 percent and in beds with a fan it is 13 percent.

As of June 20, a total of 40 million 227 thousand 974 doses have been applied against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which were administered to 27 million 896 thousand 212 people, which is equivalent to 31 percent of all adults in the country.

Currently, 16 million 695 thousand 831 people already have the complete vaccination scheme and 11 million 200 thousand 381 have a half scheme.

The three entities with the highest number of vaccinated adults are Baja California, Mexico City and Zacatecas.

From December 23, 2020 to June 21 of this year, our country has received 50 million 288 thousand 115 vaccines against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. And this week it is expected to receive a total of one million 460 thousand 160 biologicals.

