GUADALAJARA – The Government of Mexico repatriated this Friday to 187 people of various nationalities who were disembarked from a Dutch cruise ship stranded since mid-April in Pacific waters by the coronavirus pandemic.

On a humanitarian support bridge, 171 took a chartered flight to Barbados, 14 traveled to France from Mexico City and two more are Mexicans residing in their country, the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

The people were disembarked from the Koningsdam cruise ship in Puerto Vallarta, in the western state of Jalisco, with the support of the state and municipal governments, after spending several weeks stranded in the waters of the Pacific Ocean.

The ship has been waiting off the coast of Jalisco since April 17 and it was until this Wednesday that it was authorized to arrive in port for the health authorities to carry out an inspection to detect possible sick people.

“When the ship arrived at the port, a thorough health inspection was carried out, in which not a single positive case of COVID-19 was recorded,” the state tourism ministry reported.

At the most critical point of the pandemic, clowns search for the best face of the crisis in the Mexico City subway, a “high contagion zone” in which these artists instruct passengers to wear face masks and antibacterial gel.

An exhaustive review was made of both the crew members and their luggage using dogs from the Secretariat of the Navy of Mexico, the National Service of Health, Safety and Agro-Food Quality and the Customs Agency in Puerto Vallarta, the institution explained.

During their transfer to travel to their countries of origin, all sanitary security measures were taken, the agency reported.

The people who remain on the ship will descend in the next few hours and gradually according to joint efforts with the Ministry of Communications and Transportation (SCT) and federal authorities.

At the same time that the cruise ship was being serviced in Puerto Vallarta, authorities allowed the landing in Cozumel, Mexican Caribbean, of 73 Mexicans who were on board the Carnival Glory cruise ship, said Interior.

The ship arrived from La Romana, Dominican Republic, to the Puerta Maya terminal in Cozumel, with Mexican crew working for the Carnival Cruise Line, the Mexican ministry added.

.