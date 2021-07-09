Mexico registers 9,452 new covid infections; epidemic curve rises to 27%

Mexico reported 9 thousand 452 new infections of covid-19, therefore, the accumulated confirmed cases increased to 2 million 567 thousand 821.

Deaths increased to 234 thousand 458 due to the occurrence of 266 deaths, reported the Ministry of Health.

Most of them continue to be concentrated in Mexico City, which has so far reported 44,715 deaths. In second place is the State of Mexico with 28,169 deaths and Jalisco with 12,649, reported the Ministry of Health.

The epidemic curve of coronavirus rose to 27 percent with the record of 52,821 active cases, of which the majority are registered in the capital of the country, which accumulates 17,260 new infections. It is followed by the State of Mexico with 4,072 and in third place is Baja California Sur with 2,704.

Two million 031 thousand 875 people have recovered from the disease.

In epidemiological week number 27, nationwide, the occupancy in general beds increased by 22 percent and in beds with a fan it increased to 19 percent.

In the daily covid-19 technical statement, it was detailed that as of July 7, a total of 49 million 202 thousand 252 doses have been applied against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which were administered to 34 million 155 thousand 903 people , which is equivalent to 38 percent of all adults in the country.

While 20 million 355 thousand 222 people already have the complete vaccination scheme and 13 million 800 thousand 981 have a half scheme.

The entities that have more than half of their population vaccinated are: Baja California with 79 percent, Mexico City with 58, Baja California Sur with 54 percent and Yucatán with 51 percent.

From December 23, 2020 to July 8 of this year, our country has received 63 million 935 thousand 885 vaccines against the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

