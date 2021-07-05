Mexico registers 2,611 new infections; epidemic curve rises to 22%

The epidemic curve of covid-19 in the country rose to 22 percent with the report of 42,944 active cases, of which the majority are registered in the capital of the country, which accumulates 13,334 new infections. It is followed by the State of Mexico with 3,031 and in third place is Tabasco with 2,764.

The Ministry of Health reported that deaths increased to 233,622 due to the occurrence of 42 deaths.

Most are concentrated in Mexico City, which has reported 44,594 deaths so far. In second place is the State of Mexico with 28,137 deaths and Jalisco with 12,603.

Due to the registration of 2 thousand 611 new infections, the accumulated confirmed cases increased to 2 million 540 thousand 068.

Two million 014 thousand 868 people have recovered from the disease.

At the national level, occupancy in general beds remained at 19 percent and in fan beds at 16 percent.

As of July 3, a total of 47 million 197 thousand 494 doses have been applied against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which were administered to 32 million 575 thousand 554 people, which is equivalent to 37 percent of all adults in the country.

19 million 829 thousand 015 people already have the complete vaccination scheme and 12 million 746 thousand 539 have a half scheme.

The entities that have more than half of their population vaccinated are: Baja California with 79 percent and Mexico City with 53 percent.

From December 23, 2020 to July 4 of this year, our country has received 59 million 731 thousand 895 vaccines against the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

