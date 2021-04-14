Mexico recovers one of its Mayan treasures after spending half a century in the US

An ancient figure urn made between 900 and 1600 AD is one of the Mayan treasures that will be repatriated to Mexico from the United States.

In Latin American countries there is a long history of theft of archeology pieces. As well as in other territories dominated by Western powers, Mexico has suffered from dynamics of illegal sale of old items. Some of the most famous among foreign collectors are Mayan treasures.

More than 50 years away from home

Photo: Secretary of Culture

The Ministry of Culture announced in a statement the Recovery of one of the Mayan treasures that had been in the alien illegally for about half a century, an urn of the Chiapas town of Laguna de Pethá.

Since 1969, the piece was at Albion College, an academic institution in Michigan, in the United States. According to the Government of Mexico, it was returned in a “spirit of cooperation”Between the university and the Consulate of Mexico in Detroit.

Until now, the agreement is that the piece travels from the United States to the Museo de los Altos, in San Cristóbal de las Casas. It is estimated that the work was made between 900 and 1600 AD, by artisans from “high historical value“, According to the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH).

The agreement was signed on April 13 at the American university, so that the procedures to repatriate the Mayan urn to Mexico could begin immediately. The objective of this movement is that the piece exhibit along with other Mayan treasures in San Cristóbal de las Casas. Specifically, along with a twin urn found in the Museo de los Altos.

