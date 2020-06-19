© Provided by the Associated Press

A health worker wearing protective clothing against the coronavirus gives alcohol to a vendor to disinfect her hands on Thursday, June 18, 2020 in the Central de Abasto market, in Mexico City. (AP Photo / Marco Ugarte)

MEXICO CITY (AP) – Mexico recorded a new record of one-day coronavirus infections on Thursday with 5,662 and 667 deaths were also reported.

The daily death toll has been hovering around 700 for much of the week, but the increase per day has usually remained below 5,000.

In total, the country has 165,455 confirmed cases and 19,747 deaths. The authorities have recognized that both figures are lower than the real ones due to the insufficient application of tests and the delay in the delivery of results.

The Ministry of Health indicated that Mexico has only applied about 450,000 tests since the pandemic began. However, authorities have hinted that the government may be reconsidering its low-test policy.

Health authorities say the epidemic passes through a kind of plateau with little indication of an increase in cases, but in most states the figures have not yet begun to decline. More and more people are seen on the streets and many activities have been restarted.

This week’s record numbers present a particular challenge as expectations grow that measures for further economic revival will be announced on Friday.

The government is expected to soon announce an update on unrecorded coronavirus deaths in Mexico City, which could significantly increase the death toll nationwide.