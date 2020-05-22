Latin America surpasses Europe and the USA in cases of covid-19 1:08

Mexico City . – Mexico reported nearly 3,000 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday night, the largest single-day increase in infections in the country since the pandemic began.

The 2,973 new cases bring the national total to 59,567, the third highest in Latin America after Brazil and Peru.

Mexico also reported an additional 420 deaths, bringing the country’s death toll to 6,510.

With these numbers, the Latin American country is placed this Thursday in the group of the 10 nations with the most deaths due to coronavirus, according to the count by Johns Hopkins University. The total number of deaths in the world is 332,924.

1. 🇺🇸 USA: 94,702 deaths

2. 🇬🇧 United Kingdom: 36,124 deaths

3. 🇮🇹 Italy: 32,486 deaths

4. 🇫🇷 France: 28,218 deaths

5. 🇪🇸 Spain: 27,940 deaths

6. 🇧🇷 Brazil: 20,047

7. 🇧🇪 Belgium: 9,186

8. 🇩🇪 Germany: 8.203

9. 🇮🇷 Iran: 7,249

10. 🇲🇽 Mexico: 6,510

Mexicans will have to observe patterns of social distancing and stay home until at least May 31, when some parts of the economy will reopen slowly, said Undersecretary of Health Hugo López-Gatell, the epidemiologist who is leading the response to covid- 19 from the Mexican government.

On Thursday, López-Gatell highlighted the case of the state of Tabasco, which recently experienced an increase in cases after some patterns of social distancing relaxed in early May.

