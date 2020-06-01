MEXICO – The country registered this Sunday 151 deaths and 3,152 cases of COVID-19, accumulating 9,930 deaths and 90,664 infections accumulated a day before starting a new phase of combating the coronavirus, health authorities reported.

The cases reported this day represent the highest number in 24 hours since the pandemic began on February 28 and, compared to the previous day, showed an increase of 3. 6%, said the undersecretary for Prevention and Promotion of the Health, Hugo López-Gatell.

The undersecretary noted that the most recent cases of COVID-19 in the country, all with symptoms developed in the last 14 days, are 16,692, which represent around a fifth of the 90,664 accumulated confirmed cases.

In the technical report on the virus, López-Gatell reported 36,803 accumulated suspicious cases, 147,530 negative in his laboratory tests and a studied population of 274,997 patients.

Mortality during the pandemic reached 9,930 deaths this Sunday, 151 more than the previous day, in addition to the authorities awaiting the laboratory results of 788 deaths to determine whether or not they were caused by the coronavirus.

The official commented that the national incidence of this disease is 70.9 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in terms of accumulated cases and 13.3 per 100,000 active inhabitants.

Until May 31, the reported hospital occupancy in the country is 41% of the general beds available for COVID-19 patients and 36% use of the spaces in intensive care for patients requiring intubation.

Mexico City and the metropolitan area that integrates with 59 municipalities of the State of Mexico and one of the state of Hidalgo, is the area with the highest registry of infections and deaths in the Mexican Republic.

López-Gatell pointed out that in this metropolitan area it is imperative that this Monday “does not return in a hasty way to normality” because the epidemic is still active.

The authorities of the Mexican capital have established various sanitary measures, transportation, as well as instructions for companies that return to their activities on June 1.

Mexico will end this Sunday the so-called healthy distance days after 70 days of its application to combat the coronavirus pandemic in the country to start this Monday a new strategy based on a traffic light that will determine the level of risk in cities.

“The conclusion of the healthy distance days does not mean that the epidemic is over, because it is not a return to normality. The danger persists and the entire republic is at a red light,” said López-Gatell.

