MEXICO – Almost four months after the first case of coronavirus in Mexico, confirmed cases exceed 180,000while heThe deaths reached 21,825, informed the Health authorities.

The new infections on the last day reached the5,343 new infections to total 185,545 cases, while deaths in a single day were 1,044 dead, to reach 21,825.

In the daily report, the Ministry of Health (SSa) reported a cumulative of 185,545 cases and 21,825 deaths at the end of the third week of the « new normal ” with which the Government began the economic reactivation on June 1.

The data for this Sunday is close to the daily records of registration of infections, of 5,662 cases last Thursday, and of 1.¿, 092 deaths on June 3.

Likewise, the SSa registered 56,590 suspected cases, which are still pending a confirmatory test, and 24,225 active cases, which have symptoms in the last two weeks.

With these figures, Mexico rises to the fourteenth place in the world with the most cases of COVID-19 when it surpasses Pakistan and consolidates itself as the seventh with the most deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

José Luis Alomy, SSa’s director general for epidemiology, acknowledged that the deaths have shown a plateau-like trend since last month.

« Since the last week of May and so far in June, we have had a stability that is high, which still does not show a decline, » he explained.

Occupation in the hospitalization network for severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) it stood at 44%, which means that there are 14,140 general beds available and 11,044 occupied in 816 hospitals.

The metropolitan area of ​​the Valley of Mexico, where the country’s capital is, has the highest occupation, with 68% of the general beds occupied in the State of Mexico, and 67% in Mexico City.

In this area, 14 of the 32 states have an occupation of 40% or more.

In contrast, the national occupation of ventilators or intensive beds was 38%, with Baja California in the lead with 68%, followed by Tlaxcala with 63%, Mexico state with 60%, Sonora with 52%, and Mexico City and Puebla with 51%.

« It leaves all states with an availability of at least above 30%, knowing that 30% availability or 70% occupancy represents a security limit, that when this point is reached, measures must be taken immediately, ”said Alomia.

Health authorities recalled that the Federal traffic light of permitted economic activities shows 17 states in orange, high risk level, and the remaining 15 in red, in maximum epidemic danger.

The entities in orange do have gymnasiums with 50% capacity by appointment, and 25% occupancy for cinemas, theaters, museums, shopping centers and temples of worship.

Even so, the Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell, recognized that there is a discrepancy between what the state and federal governments allow, and therefore asked that citizens always respect health regulations to the maximum extent to avoid confusion.

« The suggestion is: pay no more attention to traffic light colors than prevention, the important thing is to prevent, » he said.

