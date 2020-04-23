Mexico registered its highest peak of confirmed coronavirus cases in a 24-hour period on Wednesday, when 1,043 new positives were presented between Tuesday, April 21, when phase 3 of the epidemic was officially declared, and today.

This is the first time since the start of the epidemic, at the end of February, that the barrier of a thousand cases was overcome in a single day, an expected effect of this stage of COVID-19 broadcasts. In the daily report with the updated data, the Ministry of Health (SSa) said that 10,544 cases are accumulating, above 9,501 on Tuesday.

Also, between this Sunday and this Monday, there had been a decrease in the growth of cases, in that period 511 were confirmed, less than half that 48 hours later the health authorities would disclose.

The change in recent days was abrupt: from Sunday, April 19 to Monday, April 20, there had been 26 fatalities. From Saturday, April 18 to Sunday, April 19, 36 deaths had occurred.

In the last update of the SSa this Wednesday, the figure of fatalities grew to 970That is, 113 cases more than the previous day, so in phase 3 the number of fatalities has increased to over a hundred cases every day.

For his part, the Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell, confirmed that the 10,544 confirmed cases in the country were identified as of the first on February 28. Emphasized in the 3,618 confirmed active cases and called them the engine of the epidemic. Active cases are confirmed positive cases with symptoms onset date in the last 14 days.

In the active confirmed cases by state entity of residence in the last 14 days, most are in Mexico City with 1085, the State of Mexico with 584, and Baja California with 300. The entities with the least amount are San Luis Potosí and Colima, with nine and six cases, respectively.

Among the states that do not respect these measures, their native land Macuspana, in Tabasco, and Palenque, in Chiapas, stands out., where the federal president has a ranch.

The president reported that most Mexicans are following the recommendations to avoid contagion and spread of the new coronavirus. According to the information presented, 97% of the municipalities are complying with the “Stay at home” program, and 51% improved the adoption of measures days before the start of the new stage of accelerated infections of COVID-19.