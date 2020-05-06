MEXICO – The country received on Tuesday the first 211 mechanical fans of the 1,000 it acquired thanks to the help of the President of the United States, Donald Trump, whom the Mexican Foreign Minister, Marcelo Ebrard, considered as a “friend”, within the framework of the emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic

“It was agreed that there would be a backup, an access, so that Mexico could acquire fans that were needed just now that we are at the highest point. I can inform you that today a Fedex flight has already landed at Toluca airport “informed the chancellor.

Ebrard explained at the president’s daily conference that this first shipment contains 211 units manufactured by the Hamilton company, which is “one of the best in the world” and set “usual prices”.

According to the foreign minister, 189 of these fans will go to the public health services and 22 to the Secretary of the Navy, which also supports the plan against COVID-19.

Ebrard revealed that there are four different models of equipment in the shipment and that each cost between $ 24,000 and $ 16,000.

Jazive Pérez has the information.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) highlighted Trump’s intercession, because “when there is adversity it is when you see who your friends are,” and explained that Mexico joined an international consortium that has already gathered huge resources to seek a COVID vaccine.

So far, Mexico has 26,025 confirmed cases and 2,507 deaths from the pandemic, and expects to reach the peak of contagion on Friday.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador also expressed his gratitude to his northern neighbor and even repeated his idea to visit his American counterpart once the new North American trade agreement (T-MEC) came into force, passed on July 1.

THANKS FOR REMITTANCES

At that meeting, López Obrador would also propose to Trump some type of aid to Mexican migrants residing in that country, especially with a view to facilitating their regularization.

Employees of gas stations, supermarkets, laundries, home delivery or mechanics, the Hispanic community occupies many of the key positions that allow the United States to continue operating at its worst.

“We are obliged to support, to support, to protect our migrants. They are living heroes,” the president emphasized after it became known on Monday that Mexico received $ 9,293 million in remittances in the first quarter of 2020, which represented an increase in 18.36% over the same period of 2019.

In addition, between February and March, and despite the coronavirus pandemic, the volume of remittances increased 49% to $ 4,016 million.

“We are very grateful to the migrants, what they do is not a small thing. They leave because in their country they did not have a chance. They are going to look for life, to look for work and something to alleviate their poverty. And now they send us these remittances, they are already the main source of income for the country, “he stressed.

López Obrador, in addition to the quarterly data, celebrated the data for the month of March, when Mexico received $ 4,016 million for this concept, income that reaches “10 million families.”

GARCÍA LUNA CASE

Another of the burning issues between Mexico and the United States is the legal process opened in New York against the former Mexican Public Security chief Genaro García Luna (2006-2012) for his ties to drug trafficking.

AMLO waves to El Chapo’s mother.

The president insisted on the need to clarify responsibilities and even asked the press to provide more information if he has it, in relation to a possible collusion of former President Felipe Calderón (2006-2012) with one of his strong men.

However, he ruled out investigating Calderón unless the US authorities decide to prosecute him.

.