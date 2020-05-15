MEXICO – The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mexico, Marcelo Ebrard, received this Thursday a shipment of 2,000 fans from the United States for the program to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is a very significant flight,” Ebrard said when the plane received the shipment with the medical supplies sent from the US city of Chicago, Illinois, at the Mexico City airport.

Ebrard stressed that ventilators or respirators will help patients who are in intensive care because of COVID-19, a pandemic that to date has left 43,595 confirmed cases and 4,477 deaths in Mexico.

“It is a great treasure, it is very difficult to get 2,000 fans in the world,” said the Mexican foreign minister about these supplies, which, he assured, were manufactured in the United States but designed by a company that has its headquarters in the Netherlands and with plants in Mexico.

The Mexican official celebrated as very significant that the support material has arrived in the country tonight and guaranteed that the health authorities will give it proper use and that it will be distributed throughout the country.

From the arrival of a patient a strict protocol is followed.

Ebrard expressed his gratitude to the people who made the arrival of the material possible, especially to the Mexican Health Foundation (Funsalud) chaired by Héctor Valle.

The director of the Foundation stressed that the arrival of these medical supplies has been the result of a joint effort between the Mexican government, the Mexican Foreign Ministry and the country’s private sector.

“We have all worked together to solve the problem of COVID-19 in Mexico,” Valle said.

In April and May, Mexico closed non-essential economic activities and urged the population to stay home, although quarantine has not been compulsory so as not to affect the millions of people who live on informal trade.

Mexico will reopen the automotive, mining and construction industries on May 18, and on June 1 will begin a plan to reopen social and economic activities according to the health situation in each state of the country.

.