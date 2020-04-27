Since the afternoon conference on April 26, the Undersecretary for Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell, it was announced that the sixth flight carrying medical supplies from Shanghai, China to Mexico had landed.

The Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Coffepris) broadcast the arrival of the aircraft live. This institution “makes the recognition in the public presentation of the supplies, especially in the masksLópez-Gatell said.

The shipment consists of 153 thousand medical masks that, according to a statement from the Mexican government, they have the respective international certifications and comply with the regulations national of the Cofepris.

The undersecretary also made reference to the fact that articles for personal use are “essential to guarantee health security for Health personnel”, a statement confirmed by the Secretary of Foreign Relations, Marcelo Ebrard, who through a tweet reported that the material would be addressed to these professionals.

These purchases were made by instruction of the current President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO). The agreement between China and Mexico contemplated a total of 56 million floats in medical supplies to equip hospitals in which patients infected with the new coronavirus are cared for.

By announcing these actions a few weeks ago, Ebrard informed that all the materials will be destined for those who work at the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), Institute of Security and Social Services of State Workers (ISSSTE), Institute of Epidemiological Diagnosis and Reference (InDRE), Mexican oil (Pemex), as well as the Secretaries of the Navy (Semar), of National Defense (Sedena) and, in the government statement on the arrival of the sixth plane, the Institute of Health for Welfare (Insabi) was added to the list.

This is what came in each of the planes

On April 8, he arrived in Mexico the first of Chinese aircraft loaded with medical supplies to deal with the pandemic. Transported at that time 370 thousand examination gloves and 820 thousand KN95 masks for use by health professionals.

Two days later, they arrived in the second flight 400 thousand surgical masks, a million 500 thousand more of type ear hanging, in addition to another 180 thousand KN95 for personal protection.

China’s third plane arrived in national territory on April 18 with 192 thousand 400 protective masks and, 24 hours later, the Cofepris authorities received from the fourth flight with a total of 46 thousand googles and two million 916 thousand masks ear hanging.

On a later flight on April 23, 84 thousand surgical masks, 13 thousand 400 googles and 120 thousand medical masks They arrived in Mexico on the fifth plane from China.

With the 153 thousand medical masks received this April 26, Around 6 million 795 thousand 400 medical supplies have arrived in Mexico.

The supplies will be necessary for health personnel to attend the growing number of COVID-19 infections that in Mexico already add up 14 thousand 677 positive cases. In addition, the disease has managed to kill 1,351 people.

Official counts register a greater number of cases in the Mexico City, the State of Mexico, Tabasco, Baja California and Sinaloa, while the lowest numbers are in Campeche, Nayarit, Durango, San Luis Potosí and Colima.