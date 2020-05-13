The General Health Council approved 4 agreements to lift the measures in economic, educational, labor and health activities to be applied in various regions of the country

Mexico will resume activities on June 1 with a progressive lifting of containment measures by the coronavirus COVID-19, approved by the General Health Council.

At its third meeting of the permanent session held on Tuesday, the Council approved four agreements to lift the measures in economic activities, educational, labor and health to be applied in various regions of the territory of Mexico.

The progressive lifting of the measures foresees as a first agreement the incorporation to the list of essential activities of the building, the mining and the manufacture of transport equipmentThe Council noted in a statement.

The highest health authority also agreed to release restrictions from school and work activities in the municipalities without infections that they limit with others that are also free of cases of the coronavirus.

Likewise, the Board determined that all companies and in all establishments will apply sanitary measures Mandatory in their work environment which will be issued by the Secretaries of Health, Labor and the IMSS, indicated the General Health Council.

The fourth Council agreement establishes that the Health Secretary will define a traffic light weekly for each state of the country from June 1.

These colors will allow the realization of “certain economic, educational and social activities with specific intensity levels ”, added the Council.

Mexico began on March 23 the measures to combat the coronavirus with the lockdown of people in their homes and restrictions on economic activities considered as non-essential, in addition to suspending school classes at all levels.

Since the start of the pandemic in Mexico, on February 28 last, 38,324 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been accumulated in the country by laboratory and a total of 3,926 deaths.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador plans to announce this Wednesday its proposal for economic revival by phases and “new normal” after the coronavirus crisis.

With information from EFE