© Presidency of Mexico / .

Photograph given by the Mexican presidency of the director of Epidemiology José Luis Alomía, during a press conference this Tuesday, at the National Palace in Mexico City. . / Presidency of Mexico

The Mexican health authorities reported on Tuesday 353 deaths from COVID-19 to reach 3,926 deaths and 38,324 infections, 1,997 more than the previous day.

The 353 deaths in the last 24 hours were placed as the highest number of deaths since the pandemic began in this country on February 28.

« The epidemic continues to maintain an upward trend, especially when we see if they are confirmed and suspects awaiting a laboratory result, » said José Luis Alomía, director of Epidemiology, in the presentation of the daily technical report.

Alomía explained that the cumulative burden of confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic increased in the last day in 1,997 infections, « we were close to 2,000, » he added.

The accumulated cases, 38,324, presented an increase of 5.5% compared to the 36,327 infections that were reported in the technical report on Monday, the Mexican epidemiologist said.

The active epidemic of COVID-19 in the country is represented this Tuesday by 8,817 infected people who developed symptoms in the last 14 days, which meant an increase of 529 more infections than the previous day.

The highest concentration of active cases occurs in Mexico City (2,170) and the State of Mexico (1,176) for a total total of 3,346 of the 8,817 that exist throughout the country.

The death toll rose by 353 on the last day to bring the cumulative figure from 3,573 on Monday to 3,926 on Tuesday. In addition, there are 277 suspicious deaths awaiting laboratory results.

Health authorities reported 22,980 suspected cases pending the laboratory to confirm or rule out their spread of COVID-19; in addition 80,900 patients who have given negative results in their tests and a total universe of 142,204 people studied.

The availability of beds for patients with COVID who need to be admitted reached 15,128 beds in 695 hospitals on Tuesday, of which 7,716 are occupied, a rate of 51% of the total, explained the expert.

Of the beds with ventilators for patients who need to be intubated, 26% are occupied nationwide, although by entities, Mexico City has an occupation of 56%, added Alomia.

Mexico is currently in the phase of massive contagion in which the cases number in the thousands and since March 23 mitigation measures have been maintained to combat the pandemic that will be in force until May 31.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador will present tomorrow, a plan for « the new normal » that will begin to operate when the stage of social distancing dictated to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic ends.

The Government of Mexico prohibited non-essential economic activities during April and May, although it did not specify sanctions for companies that fail to comply with it, and urged the population to stay home during this time, although quarantine is not mandatory so as not to affect the millions of people who live from informal commerce.

According to the forecasts of the health authorities, in June the unconfinement should begin.